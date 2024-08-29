“After criticism, Harris sits for first major interview,” proclaimed Reuters, in a story about the Democratic nominee’s much-anticipatied foray into the world of answering questions. Though Kamala Harris has been atop the blue ticket for 37 days, she hasn’t given a news conference, a curiosity that CNN said “generated criticism from her Republican rivals.” Nobody else noticed!

Though people like Quentin Tarantino righteously insisted Harris shouldn’t answer questions (“I’m going to vote for her anyway… so don’t fuck shit up!” the director cried), the campaign ultimately decided it needed to, which then triggered speculation about which media combatant might be safest for her to brave. Ultimately the campaign chose Dana Bash of CNN, who has killed ten men in the ring in her career but reportedly allowed Harris to escape with her life across 18 minutes of taped terror. No word yet on whether running mate Tim Walz, who from all accounts sat beside Harris radiating supportive masculinity throughout the ordeal, also survived.

Walter Kirn and I will go live just as the interview is wrapping up, then do Mystery Science tune-ins to the postgame commentary on cable. Amusement factor should be high. Come watch with us.

