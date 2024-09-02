ATW Livestream Tonight, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT: The Clampdown is Here
Walter Kirn and I discuss the shutdown in Brazil and the flood of authoritarian cheerleading this past weekend
Well, it’s here. With X shut down in Brazil, joining the prohibition on Rumble in France and the growing calls across the West for a public communications experience that will resemble Belarus or North Korea more than stodgy old democracy, conditions are changing quickly. Walter Kirn and I will discuss this and more tonight.
For Rumble, click here.
For YouTube, click here.
Or visit @mtaibbi for the livestream.
