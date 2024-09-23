From a CNN report released today, about the contents of a box Ryan Routh dropped at his home “months” ago:

One letter, addressed to “The World” said: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

Can we get a WTF? There was significant additional odd news in the last days, from the endorsement of virtually every known security state ghoul in the Western hemisphere to a strange Oprah appearance to unsettling news from Telegram to clashing polls and cable-news freakouts and more. Walter and I will recap tonight, plus the usual Mystery Science look-ins:

