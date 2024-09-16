ATW Livestream Tonight, 8 pm ET/7 CT: "Apparent Assassination Attempt" Recap
Walter Kirn and I review another crazy weekend, followed by a frenetic news Monday
Racket readers may have heard that a not-at-all-sketchy personage named Ryan Routh set up with an “AK-47 style rifle” not far from where Donald Trump was golfing in West Palm Beach yesterday. A BBC account says he hid for 12 hours in “shrubbery”:
Local authorities said a U.S. Secret Service agent who was stationed one hole ahead of Trump on the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach spotted an AK-style rifle sticking out of a fence. The suspect holding the rifle was hiding in the shrubbery some 300 to 500 yards away from the Republican presidential nominee.
This is yet another story changing by the half-hour. Tune in for a recap and check-ins with coverage.
Or just check out @mtaibbi, where we'll be livestreaming.
Did Routh have a job? Was he retired? How did he afford traveling to Ukraine?
Like Snowden said, there's definitely an Oswald vibe here.
Bongino says no one knew about it til right before, any intel regarding if that’s the case, how could he possibly have known 12 hours in advance?