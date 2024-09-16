Racket readers may have heard that a not-at-all-sketchy personage named Ryan Routh set up with an “AK-47 style rifle” not far from where Donald Trump was golfing in West Palm Beach yesterday. A BBC account says he hid for 12 hours in “shrubbery”:

Local authorities said a U.S. Secret Service agent who was stationed one hole ahead of Trump on the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach spotted an AK-style rifle sticking out of a fence. The suspect holding the rifle was hiding in the shrubbery some 300 to 500 yards away from the Republican presidential nominee.

This is yet another story changing by the half-hour. Tune in for a recap and check-ins with coverage.

