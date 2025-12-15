America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnDec 15, 2025130327ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!130327Share
Why are there so many posting endless criticism? Matt can not and should not cover everything, especially some random person’s personal passion. I am sure they are welcome to go to any other Substack, YouTube channel or news site and get the coverage they are looking for and if not, start your own dang Substack or news site or YouTube channel. I look at different organizations for different coverage. That’s our media environment. If you don’t like it make your own!
Matt Taibbi fancies himself a free speech warrior, but he goes radio silent with respect to blatant abuses at home, and instead pivots to perceived abuses in Europe.
This week we were confronted with this headline: 'Tourists from 42 countries will have to submit 5 years of social media history to enter U.S. under Trump plan.' In addition to the history individuals need to submit phone numbers and email addresses over the prior five years, plus close family members’ names and birth dates, along with their birthplaces, residences and phone numbers over the prior five years.
Red lights should be flashing right now for anyone who supposedly cares about free speech. And if someone thinks this doesn't concern them because it's merely foreigners, think again, this administration has shown themselves ready to scour the social media postings of every American, as evidenced by the censorship campaign cheered on by Trump and the GOP to fire anyone not sufficiently deferential to Charlie Kirk after his death. Not to mention, the free for all when the billionaires behind DOGE who have glaring conflicts of interest, hoovered all of our personal data without explanation.
But you wouldn't know any of this were happening in America by reading Matt Taibbi.
https://www.reuters.com/investigations/charlie-kirk-purge-how-600-americans-were-punished-pro-trump-crackdown-2025-11-19/