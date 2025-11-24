America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnNov 24, 20257074ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!7074Share
Why has this show completely abandoned any discussion of America’s involvement in the Ukraine war for essentially months? The last discussion was when Ukraine hit Russian strategic nuclear assets. Now we have a shambolic “peace deal” which nobody agrees with and which nobody takes authorship of.
Trump was elected campaigning on being the ultimate “deal maker.” The only difference between Biden and Trump is Trump makes fake gestures at peace deals more often while never following through. His “peace deals” never address Russia’s stated core objectives and concerns despite the fact that Russia is winning the war, something Trump has acknowledged previously. He provides only the facade of negotiation, the circus is meant to make you believe he’s actually trying to “end the war” but in reality, his policies and acts are a continuity of agenda from the Biden admin.
As Trump continues to arm Ukraine, backs harsher sanctions against Russia than the Biden admin, goes further than Biden in the open support of Ukrainian deep strikes into Russian territory with U.S. made weapons (weapons Putin himself say cannot even be targeted without DIRECT UNITED STATES INVOLVEMENT,) will this show ever be returning to this topic?
Perhaps the show avoids the topic because it avoids criticism of Trump, and one cannot assess the current situation rationally without stating that Trump is making the exact same mistakes as Biden did and going even further in many cases. Despite this, not one criticism of Trump has been made on the same grounds as were made against Biden for the identical handling of the same issue.
Can either of you address this?
Will the book this week be another mid-century british dystopian novel? Eventually, you have to run out, right?
I think the most apropos thing for this moment would be David Foster Wallace's 2005 Atlantic piece about talk radio, "Host". The media landscape has totally changed but the imperitaves and drivers of it have not. HINT: It's MONEY.
Branch out, guys. I can't have another plummy mandarin sighing into his tea about loss of innocence and empire. No more British writing about Russia, no more Russians writing about Britian. How about something NOT assigned in school? Raymond Chandler. Hell, Ernst Junger, "On the Marble Cliffs". ?