America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnJan 20, 2026128886ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!128886Share
Real life pastor here. The exegesis for “It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God” (Luke 18:25) is something like this: There was a general assumption then (and perhaps now) that material wealth in this world indicated one’s status before God. This is evident by the people lamenting, “Then who can be saved?” Jesus point is that the rich then (and definitely now) are self-sufficient and if they find a deficit, will attempt to buy their way out of it. This is a similar notion to God warning Israel about the pitfalls of prosperity in Deuteronomy 8. Eternal life is not something to purchase or achieve—but a grant from God. Thus Jesus says, “What is impossible with man is possible with God.”
The point is not to exclude the wealthy or middle class from salvation, but to correct the notion that one can buy it.
If Don Lemon violating the FACE Act, (formerly known as the KKK Act,) on MLK, Jr. Day isn't discussed and the implications of being SO stupid to think you have the "Constitutional Right" to do what the Bolsheviks, KKK and German Nazis did to disrupt and demoralize people aren't talked about I might have to unsubscribe to Racket and stop paying $5 a month.
It's the single most ironic event to happen in all of this and clearly illustrates just how uneducated and entitled these people really are.
I've already seen NBC trying to whitewash it by saying Don Lemon was "covering" an anti ICE protest.
That's not true at all. He was leading it. He even provided coffee for his pals from BLM. This is funded. He even had his branded mics there for the camera to see.
At one point, Don Lemonsucker goes up to the pastor and "informs" him that "we have a Constitution that gives me the right to do this".
No, dipshit. We don't.
In fact, none of the insurrectiony rioting that's happening in MN is Constitutionally protected speech.
I want to see people jailed for this shit. It's DONE BEEN GONE too far since George Floyd.
This is an actual insurrection being staged by the flailing Dem leadership because they, ( like the Bolsheviks and Nazis,) have no real solution to this.
Just violence.
Talk about DEPLORABLE.