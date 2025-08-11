Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAmerica This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnAug 11, 2025117Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!117Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52Share
random off-topic idea: do we need more reporting on anti-Trump "manufactured hate"?
i heard an interview recently with pollster Frank Luntz where he said something like "there is a lot of manufactured hate on the Left". Then, yesterday, I was reading some anti-Trump articles on Real Clear Politics and I was amazed at the extreme degree of animus those writers were expressing. Then, just now, I was talking with someone in Spain about the American diet and obesity/health effects, and it occurred to me that RFK Jr. is trying to address this, but he is falsely demonized as an evil "anti-vaxxer". So much "manufactured hate" out there right now. Ought this phenomenon be more exposed in the press, I wonder.
Are you going to talk about the journalists killed in Gaza Sunday?