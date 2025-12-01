America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnDec 01, 2025124897ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!124897Share
Matt, you once promised us that this was Golden Age of journalism. You did this at a time when you were openly cheering DOGE. You bought hook, line and sinker the lie that Elon Musk was interested in promoting free speech and efficiency in government. In an email exchange between you and Musk only slightly less embarrassing than the one between Larry Summers and Jeffrey Epstein, you sent him a Dear John missive telling him how hurt you were that he’d shadowbanned you when you’d agreed to not criticize him (you wisely revealed this to your readers before it was leaked).
Since then, the fraud of DOGE and the Comey, James & Weissman prosecutions, which was obvious to most working reporters except you, have been exposed.
Your response has been to double down on silly culture war memes.
A conservative back-of-the-envelope calculation puts your revenue at over $30 million per year.
My subscription will expire on Dec 31 (I tried to cancel earlier, but I’d paid the year subscription) me and thousands have been fleeing your page.
We were promised fearless journalism in the mold of IF Stone, but all we’ve gotten is rehashed culture war trivialities and settling of scores with your MSM enemies real and perceived. That and Trump apologia on a scale that would embarrass Fox & Friends.
Now in a note to your readers, you’ve promised to give us real journalism, not partisan tripe. I have my doubts, but maybe you could start today by acknowledging your shortcomings so far when it comes to reporting these last 4 years.
I tuned in for five minutes and wished I hadn't. So let me understand: the US is supplying the weapons to both Ukraine and Israel, but Trump has done everything he can to stop the wars, even though he's not tried the one thing he could do which is stop the weapons and money. And suddenly, invading Venezuela is okay because we have Venezuelan refugees here and it's bad there or something and that justifies another war, oh, sorry, "doing something about it" (I couldn't give one flying f--k about the hypocrisy of the politicians and the media--those both go without saying).
If I wanted this crap, I'd just watch Fox News.