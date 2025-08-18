Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BRetty's avatar
BRetty
3hEdited

Awesome. I went and read "That Hideous Strength" this weekend. The scathing criticisms of the media -- The Press --and premanufactured opinion were awesome. The insuffrable nonsense of all interactions with the D.D. were true and incredibly frustrating. I kept looking around for Michael Palin. Mark has to be the most passive and useless "hero" since Jonathyn Pryce in "Brazil"

I fould myself at least appreciating Fairy Hardcastle as a worthy villian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BRetty's avatar
BRetty
2h

I'm sure you will have some fun with MSNBC's rebrand to "MS NOW". Nobody has picked up on the obvious joke that is is now Rachel Maddow's personal network -- she is the "Ms. Now" of the name. Pictures of her smirking next to the new logo don't help that perception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture