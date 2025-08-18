Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAmerica This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnAug 18, 202578Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!78Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83Share
Awesome. I went and read "That Hideous Strength" this weekend. The scathing criticisms of the media -- The Press --and premanufactured opinion were awesome. The insuffrable nonsense of all interactions with the D.D. were true and incredibly frustrating. I kept looking around for Michael Palin. Mark has to be the most passive and useless "hero" since Jonathyn Pryce in "Brazil"
I fould myself at least appreciating Fairy Hardcastle as a worthy villian.
I'm sure you will have some fun with MSNBC's rebrand to "MS NOW". Nobody has picked up on the obvious joke that is is now Rachel Maddow's personal network -- she is the "Ms. Now" of the name. Pictures of her smirking next to the new logo don't help that perception.