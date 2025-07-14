Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAmerica This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnJul 14, 202548Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore113ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. They’ll dive into the events from over the weekend and continue reading Evelyn Waugh’s Scoop.Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!48Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore113ShareA guest post byWalter KirnProudly part Roma. Books: Blood Will Out, Up in the Air, Thumbsucker, Mission to America, She Needed Me, My Hard Bargain, Lost in the Meritocracy, The UnbindingSubscribe to Walter
btw— it seems to me that Taibbi and Kirn must be the most loathed people by the corporate media. You 2 routinely rub their faces in the utter bullshit they have peddled for some time.
Would be interesting to see/hear what ATW community thinks about this assessment?
Either way congratulations on—in one person’s view— holding corporate media’ feet to the fire
I learned on last episode of ATW that Orwell et al worked for British Ministry of Info during WWII. I had never felt that it made sense that 1984 was about the USSR. Having lived thru the late 1940’s and the 1950’s, I can tell you that My Weekly Reader and Highlights for Children wrote that kind of thing constantly. Why would Orwell bother? It would be beneath him to replicate the stereotypes we were being subjected to daily. It makes sense to me now that he was writing about ‘our side’ and warning us about what we are seeing now. For the record, I feel like we in the US are watching Big Brother vs Il Duce.