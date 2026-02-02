America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnFeb 02, 20261881057ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!1881057Share
ICE is losing on the battlefield of YouTube. It turns out spraying middle-aged women* in the face with pepper spray is a bad look. Who knew?
(* however annoying)
I haven’t noticed the part where the media is afraid to criticize Donald Trump.