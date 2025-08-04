Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Troels Gudiksen's avatar
Troels Gudiksen
2h

Matt: Will the outstanding concept of ATW allow for a third person interview, as a special feature, I’d love seeing you, Walter and Mike Benz talking about the Russian Hoax - and the deep state

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carlos Marighella's avatar
Carlos Marighella
2h

You two had better spend the whole two hours talking about Sydney Sweeney and the imminent collapse of society caused by her jeans(genes) ad. If not, you will both lose all credibility with me.

Just kidding. I promise this will be my last Sydney Sweeney joke, because I'm getting sick of this too.

Looking forward to more revelations about Russiagate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture