Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAmerica This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnAug 04, 202567Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore136ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!67Share this postRacket NewsATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore136Share
Matt: Will the outstanding concept of ATW allow for a third person interview, as a special feature, I’d love seeing you, Walter and Mike Benz talking about the Russian Hoax - and the deep state
You two had better spend the whole two hours talking about Sydney Sweeney and the imminent collapse of society caused by her jeans(genes) ad. If not, you will both lose all credibility with me.
Just kidding. I promise this will be my last Sydney Sweeney joke, because I'm getting sick of this too.
Looking forward to more revelations about Russiagate.