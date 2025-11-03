America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnNov 03, 2025173548ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!173548Share
Memory holing also applies to the pandemic. Mamdani has said he supports vaccine mandates and would institute them again. In other words, he supports state-coerced medical treatment with a liability free shot that did not prevent transmission and now has the most deaths and disability reported of any shots in history. Talk about forgetting fast.
'The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting.'
- Milan Kundera