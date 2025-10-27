America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnOct 27, 2025126383ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!126383Share
Guys,
It is not true what Mamdani said:
“ “
Zohran Mamdani claimed his hijab-wearing aunt stopped riding NYC subways after 9/11 due to anti-Muslim fear. Records confirm aunt Masuma lived in Tanzania (2000-2003) as a program officer for AMREF and does not wear a hijab. This discrepancy indicates the emotional anecdote was fabricated to emphasize perceived Muslim victimhood over the attack's actual toll by Islamist extremists.
On this week's ATW, Matt said something like (this is a very rough paraphrase, so forgive me) Democrats trotted out lawfare/censorship never thinking it would be used against them. I don't disagree, but my take is that the Democrats have decided to get by on never looking more than one day ahead or one day behind. Longer term, we get pretty paintings of a future of equality and fairness and diversity and happy happy happy people, and you get remorse for a day or two after a horrible faux pas, but nothing of substance. Their overriding strategy is to ignore or deny reality, and to hammer on individuals or groups of individuals, with unceasing animus. And sad as it may be, realistically speaking, they have had and continue to have great success with that strategy.
As some others have brought up, I kind of miss the Saturday transcript and book talk Sunday posts. Those gave people a chance to comment and have their comments seen even if they weren't able to post five minutes after the Friday release. (If you don't post quickly and get immediate likes, your comment will quickly disappear into the morass of of comments.)