Welcome back to another episode of ATW Live. Join Walter and Matt as they discuss the latest developments from Russia and Ukraine, the visa row involving Senator Rubio, and the privacy attack on friend-of-show, Glenn Greenwald. Plus, they’ll dive into this week's book club pick, Orwell’s 1984.



Please tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Riverside, Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:

Or visit Matt or Walter on X.



We’ll also be trying out the audience participation feature on Riverside once more, so if you’d like to join in, please use the link provided.



See you soon!