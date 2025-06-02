ATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CT
Welcome back to another episode of ATW Live. Join Walter and Matt as they discuss the latest developments from Russia and Ukraine, the visa row involving Senator Rubio, and the privacy attack on friend-of-show, Glenn Greenwald. Plus, they’ll dive into this week's book club pick, Orwell’s 1984.
Please tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Riverside, Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:
We’ll also be trying out the audience participation feature on Riverside once more, so if you’d like to join in, please use the link provided.
See you soon!
I'll just get in a quickie for now...but before anyone starts on how visionary and prescient Orwell was, it is known that he had regular reports from his political network telling him of on-the-ground occurrences in the Eastern European Communist countries of that era.
He took those reports and spun a story out of them. An excellent story. But he did not have the crystal ball that so many readers assume. He was noting the patterns of totalitarianism, which repeat whenever/wherever it appears. In Orwell's day, or in ours.
Can you guys let us know how much we will be covering show to show? For example, show one covered part one of quiet American and show two covered parts 2-4. Would be great to get a heads up beforehand on how deep we should go each show.