ATW Livestream, DNC Finale: Walz, Clinton Recap, Harris Finale 9 pm ET/8 pm CT
Walter Kirn and I test the limits of masochism as we recap the Democratic National Convention, live-hurling through the "President of Joy's" final sendoff
We just couldn’t do last night, it hurt too much. But Walter Kirn and I will be on tonight for a final DNC sendoff, beginning a recap and livestream a little later than other podcasts. We kick off at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, going back over the sublime, intellectually diverse speeches of the last few days, from Amy “Midwestern Common Sense” Klobuchar to Bill “Kamala Harris, the President of Joy” Clinton to Westworld repair room escapee Oprah “Common Sense Over Nonsense” Winfrey. We’ll try to hang in through the final speech by the presumptive candidate, Kamala Harris, but we make no promises about our heads not exploding Scanners-style as we tune in during the runup.
You deserve some kind of a medal. I cannot even bear to watch the snippets you share without my head exploding. How much do you have to drink to get ready?
The whole DNC is just a giant high school prom that only the kids who think they are “cool” get to attend. Kamala and Walz are elected prom queen and king, and everyone is full of joy and good vibes.
I thought for sure they would eschew Kamala, Hillary and Gov. Newsome and nominate Oprah.
I thought the Republicans could counter this bold 3-D chess move by nominating, say, Petyon Manning ... but then I saw where Comcast/NBC hired Manning to provide commentary for the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics and figured his conservative bona fides might not be iron-clad.
I'm not good with my presidential predictions - except I know the presidential election will be rigged. (The polls telling me Kamala has surged into the lead tell me I'm right on that one.)