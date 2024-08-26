ATW Live Tonight, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT: The Assault on Speech Goes Global
Walter Kirn and I discuss the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov and raids of figures like Dimitri Simes, which has leaders of independent platforms in a panic
Walter Kirn and I did our last livestream last Friday night. Since then, a wave of frightening events has hit the international speech landscape, beginning with the reported arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. Conventional media is already awash in propagandistic twaddle about Durov’s detention, which appears to represent a historic escalation of the global effort to clamp down on free expression. I’ve been working the phones today and should have news to add by evening, when Walter and I will also be looking in on cable’s ongoing Ode to Joy and other such genuine reportage. As usual, we’ll be on at 8 pm ET tonight.
I'm rapidly getting hooked on these Matt & Walter shows.
Anybody paying the least bit of attention to developments in England, not to mention Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Brazil, and Germany (h/t eugyppius) knows this has already gone global, no criticism of you guys. We are accelerating down that slippery slope at a fantastic rate.
Just throwing this out there—"Joy" has been tried before: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strength_Through_Joy
If you talk about RFK at all, you might like to mention the dog video https://x.com/censorshipbot/status/1827497374098317671