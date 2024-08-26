Walter Kirn and I did our last livestream last Friday night. Since then, a wave of frightening events has hit the international speech landscape, beginning with the reported arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. Conventional media is already awash in propagandistic twaddle about Durov’s detention, which appears to represent a historic escalation of the global effort to clamp down on free expression. I’ve been working the phones today and should have news to add by evening, when Walter and I will also be looking in on cable’s ongoing Ode to Joy and other such genuine reportage. As usual, we’ll be on at 8 pm ET tonight.

