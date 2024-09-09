Managing expectations is an age-old game in presidential debating, with one side often straining to present itself as disadvantaged. Even candidates who campaigned on their ability to beat a particular opponent in a debate will suddenly crawl in a shell and describe himself or herself as helpless to stop the rhetorical juggernaut on the other side. The transparent idea is to set the bar low and hop over it live.

It’s never been more true than with the evolving oddity that is the Donald Trump/Kamala Harris debate, set for tomorrow night at 9 pm ET on ABC and moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis. Since the former California Attorney General stepped into Joe Biden’s role as Democratic nominee, the campaign has been framed as a layup for team blue: “The Prosecutor vs. the Felon.” But in the last week, White House messaging reversed: “We are running as the underdogs” became the constant mantra. Trump meanwhile isn’t playing the expectations game much, saying only that Joe Biden “wasn’t good,” and “I hope she’s not going to be good, too.”

This event could be dull or a spectacular train wreck, but the framing is already something to behold. Walter Kirn and I will be reviewing all of it and also asking audiences to help us compile the rules list for tomorrow’s Debate Drinking Game. I’m making a trip to the package store today, and definitely want this to be a group effort. As Walter noted, “felon” and “communist” alone may be knockout rules. You never know. Please join us tonight and pitch in:

