For a variety of reasons, but mostly because Walter Kirn and I enjoy doing it and the 2024 election season now officially moves too fast for a weekly show, we’ve decided to add a live show to the normal America This Week schedule. We’ll be working out the formula guerrilla-style together with all of you, but the loose idea is to review campaign news and do live Mystery Science-style look-ins on other coverage. Already this week there are significant developments involving possible war in the Middle East, simmering financial markets, the running mate of Kamala Harris, and several disturbing new surveillance controversies.

Join Walter and me tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. CT.

For YouTube, click here.

For Rumble, click here.

Or, just visit @mtaibbi, where the show will appear.