Readers, sincere apologies (especially since Walter and I intended to do tonight’s show), but an evening dental procedure for me that was supposed to fix a complication from the weekend now has me struggling to speak. Walter and I text-discussed the matter and have elected to postpone the 8:00 PM ET live show. There would be humor value in trying to follow what I say, but any “discussion” would be a net minus overall.

We haven’t missed a show yet, so I feel terrible. I’m sorry. We’ll be back later this week.