ATW Announcement: Monday, April 14th Livestream Canceled
One half of Walter and Matt is a late medical scratch
Readers, sincere apologies (especially since Walter and I intended to do tonight’s show), but an evening dental procedure for me that was supposed to fix a complication from the weekend now has me struggling to speak. Walter and I text-discussed the matter and have elected to postpone the 8:00 PM ET live show. There would be humor value in trying to follow what I say, but any “discussion” would be a net minus overall.
We haven’t missed a show yet, so I feel terrible. I’m sorry. We’ll be back later this week.
Take care of yourself Matt!!!
Also, give Walter a hefty edible and some scotch and let him do a solo show!
Feel better👍