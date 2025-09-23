Last week, after ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel infuriated conservatives with a monologue decrying the “MAGA gang” for “trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” FCC Chair Brendan Carr railed against Disney on a podcast with Benny Johnson. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr seethed. “These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Kimmel was fired by Disney, leading to an outpouring of support for the First Amendment that was heartening on one level, infuriating on another. Lame-duck comic Stephen Colbert unironically announced “We are all Jimmy Kimmel,” and 400+ Hollywood celebrities signed an ACLU letter in Kimmel’s defense, with Senators like Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal citing an “unprecedented act of government censorship.”

It wasn’t unprecedented. A close analog to the Kimmel situation was already moving through courts in a high-profile First Amendment case called Berenson v. Biden. Just like Jimmy Kimmel, former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson was “jawboned” off a public platform. He was identified by a combination of White House officials and pharmaceutical executives as a voice they wanted to remove from Twitter for criticism of Covid-19 vaccine. Also just like Kimmel, Berenson was actioned just after a high-profile government official made a televised complaint, in this case a July 16, 2021 appearance by Joe Biden:

Berenson was locked out of his account for the first time hours after Biden’s appearance. Weeks later, he was suspended for good. Not that it matters, but while Kimmel was threatened for inaccuracy, Berenson’s problems stemmed from being too accurate about the mRNA Covid vaccines, about everything from studies showing surprising inefficacy to potential links to myocarditis that even Biden’s CDC eventually acknowledged. Critics have gone after other Berenson statements, but the ones that got him in trouble were exactly what the Founders had in mind when they thought about speech: true statements made in opposition to an official propaganda campaign. The last straw was this accurate tweet from August 28, 2021:

It doesn’t stop infection. Or transmission. Don’t think of it as a vaccine. Think of it—at best—as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS. And we want to mandate it? Insanity.

Berenson’s removal marked the end of a five-month campaign that involved current and former high-level officials from Pfizer and multiple government agencies. Onetime Biden official Andy Slavitt commemorated Berenson’s silencing by posting a screenshot of Berenson’s locked account. That tweet is still live:

What does this have to do with Kimmel, who’s been reinstated by Disney and returns to the air tonight in what will be hyped as the greatest First Amendment comeback since the Pentagon Papers? A lot.

First, Google just made a remarkable admission in a letter to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, admitting it was censored during Covid. “Biden administration officials, including White House officials,” the firm wrote, “conducted repeated and sustained outreach” regarding “user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies.” The firm added it was “unacceptable and wrong” when “any government” attempts to dictate content decisions. There were additional complaints about the “onerous obligations” of European laws like the Digital Services Act (Racket will have more on this soon).

Even though Berenson’s case is built around Twitter and not YouTube, Google’s admissions leave no doubt about the “repeated and sustained” censorship of that era, which everyone seems to be forgetting. While people like Kimmel and Colbert were swimming in bucks pumping out grotesque vaccine propaganda, the primary victims were people like Berenson.

“It’s just more evidence,” Berenson says of the Google news. “The companies can say they acted independently, but they’re acknowledging they felt pressure.”

More importantly, this case is alive and in the hands of the Trump administration. If new speech converts want to pressure this White House, this is one place to do it.

Just a few months before Brendan Carr’s outburst, Biden-appointed Judge Jessica G. L. Clarke of the Southern District of New York handed down a ruling in Berenson’s case that should have shocked speech advocates. On July 14th, Clarke dismissed the private defendants, writing:

Plaintiff lacks standing to assert a First Amendment claim against Slavitt because Berenson cannot obtain equitable relief or Bivens monetary damages against him.

This seeming throwaway line packed a wallop, as a frustrated Berenson wrote on his Substack in July.

“Clarke found that my core First Amendment claims are barred not because I couldn’t prove the White House censored me or I was injured as a result,” he said, “but because the Supreme Court has not allowed for money damages against the federal government for First Amendment violations.”

He was referring to so-called Bivens actions, which allow citizens to sue for federal rights violations only in certain circumstances (until now, not on First Amendment grounds). Paired with the problem of ordering injunctive relief in a speech case — the analogous action for Kimmel would be forcing Disney to re-hire him, which would create a new speech violation — Clarke essentially ruled that since people censored via third parties aren’t entitled to relief, his case has to be dismissed.

It was bad enough that everyone in media missed this ruling when it happened, including me, but now? Berenson has been hopping mad since the Kimmel brouhaha kicked off, and has a right to be, since his case speaks directly to the Kimmel issue, and former colleagues still won’t shine a light.

“It’s a flaw in the law and it doesn’t just apply to me. It’s wrong philosophically that you can’t get damages from the federal government for a violation of your First Amendment rights,” Berenson says. “And it would have been the same thing for Jimmy Kimmel.”

When he won last year’s election, Trump took over for the Biden defendants in Berenson’s case. After Clarke’s decision, Trump defendants are the only ones left in the case. It wouldn’t help with the gaping loophole that now appears to exist with third party censorship, but it would set a cost for violating speech rights. The administration’s hesitancy to make good with Berenson is at best curious, and Judge Clarke’s own mysterious failure to dismiss with regard to the Trump administration opens the door for a message to be sent.

For adminstration critics who’ll cheer their next-gen Lenny Bruce on ABC tonight, why not also push Trump to make a meaningful gesture toward the First Amendment by settling with someone he doesn’t even hate?

THEY WENT THERE : USA Today invoked Lenny Bruce in its Kimmel coverage

If the ACLU can get Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller and 400 other stars for Kimmel, they really can’t organize twenty signatures for a case right down the fairway of their historical mission? Sadly, it’s obvious why it won’t happen: