In the newest America This Week, Walter Kirn and I watched a clip of “PoliticsGirl” host Leigh McGowan insisting that Hunter Biden’s crimes were less serious than Donald Trump’s because he merely “failed to file and pay taxes when he was a drug addict.” Without thinking I immediately demanded to know why no one had yet spoofed the great Afroman hit Because I Got High using lyrics like, “I wasn’t gonna evade tax/But I got high…”
I’ve been flooded with messages this morning insisting an apology is in order, because Afroman himself wrote and performed Hunter Got High. Walter will like this lyric: “Ukraine wasn’t part of the plan, till Hunter got high/China wasn’t that big of a fan, till Hunter got high…” As usual with this man, it’s on the money. Apologies to the inimitable Afroman:
Trump's alleged crimes were basicaly the result of an expressly stated effort to find the man guilty of something, anything.
You may recall that in the Manhattan case, they had to use an elaborate legal argument to extend the statute of limitations, and then DA had to publicly explain that this prosecution was a one-off, that other developers had nothing to fear. If all they could find was that Trump once ripped off the mattress tags at a Trump Hotel back in 1987, we would be duly assured that this was the most heinous crime to be committed since the Foundation Of The Republic, or at least since the Assassination Of Lincoln.
Hunter's crimes were the opposite - Hunter's criminality is well known, but prosecutors wanted to keep up the charade of justice rather than investigate Young Hunter's extracurricular activities with regard to Ukraine.
Hunter's farcial prosecution is similar to the 2008 conviction of one Jeffrey Epstein (who didn't kill himself, BTW). Epstein got a sweetheart deal, because prosecutors had to be seen doing something, but at the same time, they most assuredly did not want to go there.
