In the newest America This Week, Walter Kirn and I watched a clip of “PoliticsGirl” host Leigh McGowan insisting that Hunter Biden’s crimes were less serious than Donald Trump’s because he merely “failed to file and pay taxes when he was a drug addict.” Without thinking I immediately demanded to know why no one had yet spoofed the great Afroman hit Because I Got High using lyrics like, “I wasn’t gonna evade tax/But I got high…”

I’ve been flooded with messages this morning insisting an apology is in order, because Afroman himself wrote and performed Hunter Got High. Walter will like this lyric: “Ukraine wasn’t part of the plan, till Hunter got high/China wasn’t that big of a fan, till Hunter got high…” As usual with this man, it’s on the money. Apologies to the inimitable Afroman: