This is deeply embarrassing, but I want to apologize to subscribers and listeners who tuned in to listen to Eric Salzman and I talk on Callin today. I’m one of an apparently sizable number of Optimum customers who’s been without Internet services since the pre-dawn hours, and I made the mistake of thinking the call could be done on cell.

Once I know for sure when services have returned, I’ll set a new time. Until then, my sincere apologies, to Eric as well. I was looking forward to that talk.