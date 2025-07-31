Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley announced this morning:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today is making public the formerly Classified Appendix (“Durham annex”) to John Durham’s 2023 Special Counsel report… The Durham annex contains previously classified information exposing a reported Clinton campaign plan to falsely tie President Donald Trump to Russia… Attorney General Pam Bondi, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel and Intelligence Community elements declassified the Durham annex at Grassley’s request.

The long-awaited classified annex to John Durham’s report is a large, significant, upsetting document. It’s not the final word on this mess, but it establishes definitively that the public version of the Trump-Russia story, which officially began in July of 2016, was a thin tissue of fiction, concealing a larger and more sordid tale dating to at least January of 2016. Just one sample involves a memorandum Russian analysts wrote in March of 2016, saying:

[The Democratic Party’s] opposition is focused on discrediting Trump…. [a]mong other things, the Clinton staff, with support from special services, is preparing scandalous revelations of business relations between Trump and the ‘Russian Mafia.

Again, that’s from March, 2016, long before the official trigger for the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump. There’s more where this came from, and at minimum it all should have been included as background to future analyses. You know the cliche about Russia being a “riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma”? This is looking like a cover-up of a cover-up of a cover-up. Recap coming, but those interested in the core material can click here.