In one of those, “Hey, why weren’t we doing this all along?” decisions, Racket and America This Week staff have pushed up the release of the weekly podcast with Walter Kirn. The show will now come out Friday morning, instead of the usual Friday night time, with the first episode, “Get Off The First Amendment’s Lawn,” just released.

With regard to all this, a question for subscribers: would it be worth it for us aim for a drive-time Friday morning release, say around 8 a.m. Eastern time, or is it just as well for it to come out closer to 10:00 a.m. like today? Also, how important would it be to readers if we were to release transcripts before the work day begins as well? Please let us know works best for you, and we’ll make it happen. Thanks, and hope you all have a great weekend. Transcript en route.