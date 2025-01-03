America This Week: Terror Attacks Live Discussion at 10 ET, Friday, January 3
We taped a show, but too much news came in overnight, so we'll "do it live" today, as Bill O'Reilly would say. Cataloguing a slew of unusual new facts in the terror cases
Walter Kirn and I taped an America This Week segment yesterday, really we did. We went through the press conferences and discussed the record of the FBI in cases like this, among other things. We also taped a lively segment about a Gustave Flaubert story, the bizarre and brilliant “The Legend of St. Julian Hospitaller,” which we’ll be releasing separately this morning.
A slew of new details then came in overnight, rendering most of what we discussed moot. Authorities issued contradictory statements about both the Las Vegas and New Orleans terrorist attacks, and new interviews turned both stories into a jumble. We’ll go through everything live this morning at 10 a.m. ET.
Thank you, Matt Taibi and Walter Kern for everything you guys do. You’re both national treasures.
Also, people need to pay attention, be vigilant and have a plan. The US will have an Oct 7th style homeland attack in the not too distant future according to ex CIA officer Sarah Adams and retired Green Beret, Scott Mann. Adams states that the terrorists plan for casualties from 50+ thousand US citizens.
https://x.com/Evans_Wroten/status/1875170119971991864
Millions of people have access to technology which can be turned into deadly weapons.
Mental illness combined with economic problems can drive people to the brink.
Assuming conspiracy may exacerbate the problem of violence.
A booming economy is the most effacacious treatment for this societal decay.