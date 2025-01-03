Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill shows picture of semiautomatic handgun recovered “at the feet” of deceased Cybertruck bomber

Walter Kirn and I taped an America This Week segment yesterday, really we did. We went through the press conferences and discussed the record of the FBI in cases like this, among other things. We also taped a lively segment about a Gustave Flaubert story, the bizarre and brilliant “The Legend of St. Julian Hospitaller,” which we’ll be releasing separately this morning.

A slew of new details then came in overnight, rendering most of what we discussed moot. Authorities issued contradictory statements about both the Las Vegas and New Orleans terrorist attacks, and new interviews turned both stories into a jumble. We’ll go through everything live this morning at 10 a.m. ET.

For YouTube, click here:

For Rumble, click here:

Or visit @mtaibbi or @walterkirn on Twitter. Apologies for the inconvenience.