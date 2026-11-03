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Racket News

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Brook Hines's avatar
Brook Hines
2d

i wasn’t going to watch returns, buuuuuut now i MUST 💕💪 so glad to have a kirn/taibbi reunion!!

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Jean Frank's avatar
Jean Frank
2d

I’m in! America this Week was always my favorite podcast so please consider bringing Walter back at least once a week! Really looking forward to tonight!! 😁

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