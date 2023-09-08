Sep 8 • 35M

America This Week, September 8, 2023: "Comedy is Not Pretty"

Walter and Matt on Bill Maher, "Strikeforce Suck," and the new era of comedy as narrative-enforcement. Also, "The Lottery of Babylon," by Jorge Luis Borges

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
