America This Week: September 18-24
The Fed dishes out the pain, Fat Leonard's brilliant use of scissors, Putin mobilizes, Brit spies recruit kids, Canadian broadcaster tests insect protein theory, three finance headlines, and more
Reminder: to listen to Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi’s podcast edition of ATW, click here.
Financial officials are like offensive linemen: if you’re not noticing them, they’re probably doing a great job. Fed chief Jerome Powell had a tough week, and was in the news everywhere. Metaphorically, he gave up about fifty sacks. But he wasn’t the only big headline this week. The top stories:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.