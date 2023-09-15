Sep 15 • 39M

America This Week, September 15, 2023: "State Media's Coming-Out Party"

Walter and Matt take on White House journalism instructions, Ukraine's warning to "propagandists" abroad, jarring JFK assassination news, and Fritz Leiber's "Coming Attraction"

82

Appears in this episode

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
82 comments

Share the Free Versions of America This Week:

Watch on Youtube below:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to

Racket News
to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.