After a two-week hiatus, the Monday livestream of America This Week returns today at 4:00 PM ET, instead of the previous campaign-inspired evening schedule. With Harvard University at the center of the news cycle, it’s a lucky accident Walter and I chose Graham Greene’s The Quiet American as our first novel to discuss. The show will hit a few current events at the top before proceeding to the book’s first section. To access the show, click any of the links below, or watch on the Substack app:

Riverside

YouTube

Rumble

Twitter / X

As noted last week, we’re going to be experimenting with a format that will open the floor toward the end of the show, book-club style, for questions and discussion. If you want to take part, you have to access the show via the Riverside link above. If you just want to watch and listen as usual, the other links will work as before.

See you this afternoon, and apologies if we’re interrupting your holiday. Also, watch this space for a written preview of The Quiet American, to be published before the show.