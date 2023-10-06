Oct 6 • 38M
America This Week, October 6, 2023: "School of Crock"
On airline lunacy, the recent overstuffing of the Memory Hole, and a proposal for Total Politician Awareness. Plus, Donald Barthelme goes to "The School"
Appears in this episode
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
133 comments
Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app
Share the Free Versions of America This Week:
Watch ATW on Youtube below:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Racket Newsto listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.