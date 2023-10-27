Oct 27 • 2HR 2M

America This Week, October 27th, 2023: "The Speech Killers"

A broadcaster's jailing, a congressional request, and a suit against purveyors of speech "Nutrition Labels" drive Walter and Matt to distraction. Also: "The Killers," by Ernest Hemingway

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
We got hot in this one. Walter and I opened talking about the jailing of Infowars host Owen Shroyer, in what is being described as a “Capitol Insurrection” case but is more accurately a sneaky new kind of speech offense. It’s a brilliant innovation: charged for what you do, but sentenced for what you say. Because it’s Infowars the usual suspects won’t care, but see if it doesn’t lead to a trend. Also: Amy Klobuchar and Amazon, and Consortium News versus NewsGuard.

Plus, a look at what’s sometimes called the first great American gangster story, Ernest Hemingway’s “The Killers.”

