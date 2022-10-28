Welcome back to America This Week, the column that may now lose market advantage if new Twitter chief Elon Musk re-allows humor. Reminder: to hear the podcast version of America This Week with Walter Kirn and myself, please click here.

It was a busy week in American news, with several major financial catastrophes flying under the radar thanks to the consensus top story involving the “chaos agent” Musk. Details on the very bad weeks for Meta, Credit Suisse, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and the Federal Reserve, plus an investigative journalism coup overseas, election news, and more: