America This Week, Oct 31, 2025: "The Great Mass Media Panic, and History Betrays Orwell Again"
Lawrence O'Donnell goes full wanker, and "Animal Farm" is reimagined as a critique of capitalism
The government just took a 10% ownership stake in Intel. Do you think they WON'T take ownership stakes in the AI Data Centers coming online? Where does that end?
We've seen all manner of bailouts in the past 20 years, where the government comes in and essentially takes over. That, combined with the Orwellian information age we're now plunging headlong into (heralded by increasingly homogenous, bubble-gum, propagandistic media), makes me wonder:
Are both sides of this country's increasingly fake political duopoly taking us into socialism/communism/totalitarianism/serfdom/slavery?
Our liberties/freedoms/powers are being vacuumed up, and we can't really run or hide very easily, much less fight it effectively.
Like, if the Snowden revelations happened today, would the media even care? Or would it be spun away and buried?
This is NOT the freedom the Founder fought for. They are probably looking down, wondering how our people got so WEAK!
Not trying to be overly profound, here, but this is just fucked up.
Calling Bari Weiss and her "Free Press" MAGA curious is hilarious. I stopped my subscription about 18 months ago because I found her and the operation to be NY Times-lite. I see no possible way forward in this country. The division is just way too great if Democrats are calling Bari Weiss pro-Trump.