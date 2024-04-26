America This Week: News Digest
"Doomscrolling" this and "TikTok ban" that, I just want to take a nap.
Welcome to the third edition of America This Week: News Digest. Remember to submit in the comments below, reach out to me over DMs on Substack, or even send things directly to my Twitter: @raskolnikovwnnb. That’s all there is for the beginning crawl. News this week:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.