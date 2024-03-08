Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket News

America This Week, March 8, 2024: "President Van Winkle"

Walter and Matt ponder the election campaign that isn't, and wonder if we, too could sleep through a revolution, like Washington Irving's "Rip Van Winkle"
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Mar 8, 2024
∙ Paid
44
Share

Share the Free Versions of America This Week:

Watch ATW on Youtube below:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Recent Episodes
2:06:59
2:06:59
America This Week, March 1, 2024: "The Surveillance State is a Moody, Sadistic Child"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:37:58
1:37:58
America This Week, February 23, 2024: "Ukraine’s Blues"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:08:17
2:08:17
America This Week, February 16, 2024: "How a Political Scandal Fed Two Podcast Hosts"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:01:22
2:01:22
America This Week, February 7, 2024: "The Destruction of Journalism"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:57:30
1:57:30
America This Week, February 2, 2024: "The Democracy Lottery."
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:19:13
1:19:13
America This Week, January 26, 2024: "The Barbed Wire Episode"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:06:32
2:06:32
America This Week, January 19, 2024: "The Creeping Evil of Davos"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn