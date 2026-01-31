Listen to Episode 166

Matt Taibbi: Welcome to America this week. I’m Matt Taibbi.

Walter Kirn: And I’m Walter Kirn.

Matt Taibbi: Walter, I’m in an undisclosed location outside the United States, so everybody’s got to be patient with me today.

Walter Kirn: Are you safe? Are you safe in this undisclosed location? Are you in a place with full diplomatic relations with the United States?

Matt Taibbi: I am in such a place, actually. A place that’s actually very good on those issues and has already confirmed all of my cliche beliefs about this country in a very short period of time. They’re all positive.

Walter Kirn: Oh, good. Well, I hope it’s Hungary then, the place of my ancestors, but I won’t press you. I’m in a place that has poor diplomatic relations with the United States, Washington, DC, across from the White House. I can look out the window to my left and see the construction cranes flying, American flags that will someday complete a beautiful ballroom on the side of the White House.