America This Week is back. Walter Kirn and I will be returning to the show’s format of many years, a taped weekly segment in your Friday morning inbox, built around a few current events and a short story.

We’re excited. This was essentially a Zoom friendship that grew over the years in front of an audience. I feel like we’ve all missed each other. It might take work to restore that community to previous eccentric highs, but we’re at least back on schedule. I almost became verklempt this morning setting times for this week’s taping.

Now, to be candid:

Anyone who’s followed the site knows I hardly ever make financial appeals. Even when reminded to do so, I forget. To keep America This Week going, though, I do have to ask all of you to show support. For some, that may mean re-subscribing. More particularly, I hope subscribers who have a little extra to give can do so.

There’s a “Founding Member” level in which you can enter any amount. Even a few listeners making bigger donations could ma…