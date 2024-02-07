America This Week, February 7, 2024: "The Destruction of Journalism"

Share this postAmerica This Week, February 7, 2024: "The Destruction of Journalism"www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watchAmerica This Week, February 7, 2024: "The Destruction of Journalism"The mania over the Tucker Carlson interview explored in an early release of America This Week. Also, "The Destruction of Kreshev," by the incomparable I.B. SingerMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnFeb 7, 2024∙ Paid314Share this postAmerica This Week, February 7, 2024: "The Destruction of Journalism"www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther135ShareShare the Free Versions of America This Week:Watch ATW on Youtube below:Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent Episodes1:57:301:57:30America This Week, February 2, 2024: "The Democracy Lottery."Feb 2 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn1:19:131:19:13America This Week, January 26, 2024: "The Barbed Wire Episode"Jan 26 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn2:06:322:06:32America This Week, January 19, 2024: "The Creeping Evil of Davos"Jan 19 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn2:06:072:06:07America This Week, January 12, 2024: "Presidents, the Most Dangerous Game"Jan 12 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn1:50:171:50:17America This Week, January 05, 2024Jan 5 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn1:48:011:48:01America This Week, December 22, 2023: "Presidential FUBAR"Dec 22, 2023 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn1:52:161:52:16America This Week, December 15th, 2023: "Leave This Movie Behind"Dec 15, 2023 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn