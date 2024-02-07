Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket News
America This Week, February 7, 2024: "The Destruction of Journalism"
The mania over the Tucker Carlson interview explored in an early release of America This Week. Also, "The Destruction of Kreshev," by the incomparable I.B. Singer
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Feb 7, 2024
∙ Paid
135
Share

Share the Free Versions of America This Week:

Watch ATW on Youtube below:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe

Recent Episodes

1:57:30
1:57:30
America This Week, February 2, 2024: "The Democracy Lottery."
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:19:13
1:19:13
America This Week, January 26, 2024: "The Barbed Wire Episode"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:06:32
2:06:32
America This Week, January 19, 2024: "The Creeping Evil of Davos"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:06:07
2:06:07
America This Week, January 12, 2024: "Presidents, the Most Dangerous Game"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:50:17
1:50:17
America This Week, January 05, 2024
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:48:01
1:48:01
America This Week, December 22, 2023: "Presidential FUBAR"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:52:16
1:52:16
America This Week, December 15th, 2023: "Leave This Movie Behind"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn