America This Week, August 25, 2023: "Normie Politics is Dead"
Walter and Matt discuss GOP debates versus the Trump/Carlson interview, the end of normie politics, and "Condensed Milk," by Varlam Shalamov
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
