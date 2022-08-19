Clockwise from top left: A stoked bin Salman, the tiny receding image of Liz Cheney, Hageman walks off with a win and someone’s child, the alleged Syria tanker convoy, Trump in full plumage, and the 101st tweets its move

Editor’s note: the audio recap of “America This Week” with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn is up. Click here to listen:

Welcome back to America This Week, wrapping up a week in news from the country that brought you cheeseburgers, rock n’ roll, “forever chemicals,” Annie, the Balingiga massacre, most of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, gun-toting robot dogs, electric light, three-named assassins and Internet porn. This week in our illustrious history: