12/10/2026 Update: Welp. One of the co-hosts quit yesterday, so America The Week had to be taken behind the woodshed, out of the kids’ sightline, and shot. We are saddened by its loss, and will wait an appropriate amount of time before bringing home a new puppy.

In seriousness, to address rumors: yesterday was to be the last Monday livestream, with the taped show continuing to come out Fridays. Over the weekend, Walter and I jointly agreed to do yesterday’s show. In the interim, Walter learned of some of the other changes at Racket, some of which he felt he could not support even indirectly. So, Racket is temporarily without a show. This was not an argument about the schedule of America This Week. For those who think the schedule change was about eliminating unpaid content and leaving just one paid show, that didn’t figure in anyone’s thoughts. Walter and I are both writers and were spending two of five days a week podcasting, which proved difficult for both of us.

I don’t know what will replace ATW, but there are ideas in the hopper and we’ll likely consult with Racket readers before making a final determination. I’m truly sorry for the disruption. America This Week was fun. It had its issues, but I enjoyed doing the show and will miss Walter and the interplay with readers and subscribers it generated.

12/9/2026: America This Week returns today at 4:00 p.m. We’re not going anywhere, but we will be on a new schedule going forward, and Walter and I wanted to say a proper farewell to our Monday live segments. Therefore we’re digging a little deeper today, testing a theory Walter’s come up with, one with an amusingly unmentionable title. It involves the overflow of news (and particularly unresolved news), the question of how the average person can stay sane in an increasingly atomized information landscape, and an adjustment to our goals, heading into what promises to be a very confusing year.

