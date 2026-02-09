Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete H's avatar
Pete H
16h

I think it will be interesting to see how Rachet develops now. I've always liked reading the articles. I've liked Matt's writing since I had Griftopia recommended to me. And I really liked the maverick/independent style that Substack seemed to foster. Those were the reasons I subscribed.

And then I got this little bonus gift that turned out to be bigger than what I thought I was buying: America This Week.

It really was a little treat I gave myself twice a week. Matt & Walter, no matter what the topic was, always seemed to be able to convince me of two things:

1. No, I'm not crazy. The news really does feel insane much of the time.

2. Its going to be okay. We will all be okay. And its probably best to laugh about a lot of it.

I guess I attributed a lot of it to what Matt learned writing Hate, Inc. and what Walter learned living in Montana and what they both learned in telling stories people wanted to read. But, I really did feel better in my heart after every show. Sometimes I would wait to listen so I could play the show during I time when I knew I would have to perform a monotonous task. It cheered me up. And it reintroduced me to many books that I had either never read or needed to re-read.

It was like a really great friend who would call me twice a week and always cheer me up and make me laugh.

I'm going to miss that. A lot.

12 replies
KMA's avatar
KMA
1d

I will miss the Monday Live segments more than you can imagine. I am truly bereft.

But I get it. Too many trolls can make a body depressed.

2 replies
281 more comments...

