Bobby Pulido and James Talarico in Texas

From a New York Times interview between Ezra Klein and Nate Silver, about the midterms next week:

SILVER: I will tell you one thing: The amount of Democratic infighting really dropped off after these races in Maine, Michigan, Wisconsin. KLEIN: And it’s going to go up again when the 2028 primary heats up. SILVER: It’s going to be the only thing everyone is talking about for a year and a half.

It’s probably true that next week will be a wipeout for Democrats in the House, with the Senate also a good bet to flip. Pundits will rush will declare a “blue wave” of “generational change” destined to turn the clock back to 2015, a.k.a. BT or Before Trump, when Iowa and Ohio were battlegrounds and Middle America was in play instead of “reliably Republican.” Silver and Klein are probably also right that there will be a ton of Democratic infighting in the coming year and a half, though I disagree that “it’s going to be the only thing everyone is talking about.”

For the last twenty years, politics was our most fascinating news story and the most interesting thing on the Internet. Now, one senses huge portions of the electorate would rather take baths in battery acid than listen to even one more word from a politician. Americans have by now been screwed over so many times that the problem may no longer be that the government doesn’t work. It’s that government doesn’t work, and we can’t shut up about it. Other countries manage to deliver lousy economies and naked corruption without so much talking. Can’t we just be Mexico or Paraguay and have peace and quiet while things mostly go to hell?

Campaign coverage often assumes a demographic is voting for something, when the against vote is more important. This error is a big reason pundits mis-called the 2016 vote, which was decided by the high percentage of voters — 18%, according to one exit poll — who disapproved of both candidates. The big story then wasn’t the rise of fascism or the “alt-right” (a term “here to stay,” the Anti-Defamation League declared), but the collapse of faith in expertise. Similarly this year every poll shows the Democratic Party’s popularity is in the toilet even compared to Trump, but Trump’s decisions to launch a disastrous war in Iran while doing things like stretching anti-terror authority to vaporize Venezuelan drug boats (American presidents used to be much better at faking legality) has collapsed faith in the absence of expertise.

Remember all those hope-change voters in 2008 who thought electing a constitutional lawyer would put an end to torture and assassination? A few years later they were gnawing through their own arms to slip out of an embrace with the leader of their own “We tortured some folks” party. A fair number of adventurous Obama voters went with Trump in 2016. Now independent voters are likely going to flee in a vote they’ll see as a referendum on their own choice of Trump. That will bring those voters all the way back around to, “We’re fucked either way,” which was where many were to begin with, in the salad days when a presidential election could end in a numerical tie, like a shitty soccer game, as ours did in 2000.

From 2016-2024 one could argue there were four big factions in American politics: old GOP, MAGA, traditional Dems, and Berniecrats. After next week it’ll be Whatever Republicans Are, Schumer Dems, and the DSA, which is really just the DSA and a dispirited Everyone Else. Shepard Fairey’s iconic CHANGE theme won the day in 2008, but who’s still dying for “change” in 2026? I know there are polls showing large pluralities of voters clamoring for “complete upheaval,” but I don’t buy it. Americans need a break, not more upheaval: