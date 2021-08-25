Activism, Uncensored: Violence in Portland
Right-wing demonstrators clash with self-styled antifascists in the latest News2Share report
As promised earlier, here’s the extended report from Ford Fischer and News2Share on the events of this past weekend in Portland, which saw wide-scale violence from right-wing protesters and an exchange of gunfire, as well as an incident in which self-described antifascist protesters assaulted a reporter.
More TK.
I have never seen a bigger example of sheer idiocy in my life. This was like watching a comedy. I am now thinking Idiocracy was definitely a documentary.
Just what makes someone "right wing" these days? "Right-wing" used to refer to folks like, say, actual fascists - Franco. Mussolini. Marcos. Stroessner.
Now it seems like anyone who believes in God, thinks this country is actually an okay place, or is horrified at the notion that we're allowing minors to authorize life-altering and irreversible surgery is "right-wing." Patriotism is "right wing." The U.S. flag is "right-wing." Matt Taibbi is "right wing."
Obviously, anyone who starts firing a gun at a rally is dangerously criminal, but I'm not sure that just because Antifa posts on social media that a "right wing" rally is being organized that it is truly "right wing."
I have my doubts about the veracity of these claims, but am open to being convinced.
As far as Antifa, their self-proclaimed spokespeople have a rather dismal and very public record of anti-Semitic tropes, of trying to intimidate through street violence, of hiding their identity so they can't be held accountable, of advocating for censorship and violence. They dress in all-black military-style garb, they carry weapons to "protests," they even tend to wear jackboots.
They are far more similar to the European f