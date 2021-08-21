Activism, Uncensored: The Great American Fistfight
America, 2021: left and right punch each other in the face, scream, "Fuck you!" and even stab each other
“From fights over transgender rights, to Covid measures, to support for Israel, one thing is certain,” narrates Ford Fischer of News2Share. “The violence at these rallies is escalating, and it remains a constant potential, regardless of the substance of an event’s actual subject, as long as it fits into the broader culture war.”
In the weeks leading up to a “United We Win” rally in Portland, Oregon tomorrow, which will be met in force by self-described antifascist protesters pledging to “defend Portland from racist fascists,” violence has broken out repeatedly between left and right street activists. News2Share chronicled those outbreaks, and they will have video from tomorrow’s event as well.
With footage from Jake Lee Green.
Everything is going according to the plan. Keep fighting one another over trivial differences so that you won't notice how your nation is being stolen out from underneath you, how utterly incompetent our so-called "leaders" are, and who might really be pulling the levers behind the curtain.
Obey. Comply.
The only problem with the footage is it’s kind of bullshit to present the two sides as equally atrocious. Anyone who’s been to these protests knows full well that 95% of the time Antifa type lunatics are physically assaulting the other side.