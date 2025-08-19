A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

President Trump says his decision to activate the National Guard and have the federal government take control of the Metropolitan Police Department is an effort to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor.”

Ford Fischer of News2Share spent six days in Washington, D.C. to document how the president’s order was carried out and how protesters have reacted to seeing the military and federal agents patrolling the city’s streets. No matter your opinion on this topic, I’m confident you’ll find this to be another excellent installment of Racket’s “Activism, Uncensored” which even includes a parrot as part of the action.