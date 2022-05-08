Share this postActivism, Uncensored: Stone Mountain Protestswww.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailActivism, Uncensored: Stone Mountain ProtestsSupporters of the “Mt. Rushmore of the Confederacy” square off with activistsMatt TaibbiMay 8, 2022170264Share this postActivism, Uncensored: Stone Mountain Protestswww.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThanks to Ford Fischer and News2Share for this report of a clash from Georgia. More, as they say, TK. 170264ShareShare this postActivism, Uncensored: Stone Mountain Protestswww.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail
My family has been in Alabama since before 1800. My great-great grandfather, his father, his brother, and his uncle all enlisted in the Confederate Army in Jasper, Alabama in 1862. By the end of the war, 3 of the 4 were dead. None of them owned slaves. They did what they thought was right. The past is a foreign country to us.
I hate the fact that I support confederate memorials almost exclusively because of what opposes them.