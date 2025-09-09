A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser recently noted that crime has gone down since the White House took control of the city’s police department and installed National Guard soldiers there. It’s a big reason she issued her own order for the city’s police to continue working with federal law enforcement through its “Safe and Beautiful Emergency Operations Center.”

However, statistics often don’t tell the whole story. The presence of law enforcement and military on patrol might scare off criminals, but they also scare off law-abiding people. Nightlife-dependent businesses are suffering, as Ford Fischer of News2Share shows in this edition of Activism, Uncensored.

Perhaps that will change after Trump’s 30-day emergency order expires Wednesday, although members of the National Guard and federal agents are expected to remain. Protestors aren’t going anywhere either. Ford followed activists last week, culminating with Saturday’s “We Are All D.C.” march. But unlike a few weeks ago, it’s not just the Trump Administration that is the subject of their ire. Mayor Bowser is as well.