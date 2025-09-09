Activism, Uncensored: Resistance in DC as Federal Surge Continues
Trump's emergency takeover of local police will soon end, but National Guard troops and federal agents will be sticking around
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser recently noted that crime has gone down since the White House took control of the city’s police department and installed National Guard soldiers there. It’s a big reason she issued her own order for the city’s police to continue working with federal law enforcement through its “Safe and Beautiful Emergency Operations Center.”
However, statistics often don’t tell the whole story. The presence of law enforcement and military on patrol might scare off criminals, but they also scare off law-abiding people. Nightlife-dependent businesses are suffering, as Ford Fischer of News2Share shows in this edition of Activism, Uncensored.
Perhaps that will change after Trump’s 30-day emergency order expires Wednesday, although members of the National Guard and federal agents are expected to remain. Protestors aren’t going anywhere either. Ford followed activists last week, culminating with Saturday’s “We Are All D.C.” march. But unlike a few weeks ago, it’s not just the Trump Administration that is the subject of their ire. Mayor Bowser is as well.
Racket News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think Trump should pull EVERYBODY out so the world can see exactly how quickly DC becomes a shithole again. Cleaning up crime is possible and not even that difficult -- he just has to show the world that shithole cities like Portland are a CHOICE. Portland looks like Portland does because the leaders of Portland want Portland to look that way.
What has a more negative effect on "patrons": the out-of-control predator that will rob/rape/kill you or a national guardsmen that will nod at you politely? As Joe Briben would say: C'mon Man!!!!